Kennesaw St. hopes to end skid vs Gardner-Webb

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Jose Perez is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Eric Jamison Jr. is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Tyler Hooker, who is averaging 10.5 points.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 20.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 25 over the last five games. He's also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.