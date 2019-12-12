Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Man killed in police shootout after domestic violence call
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and killed after firing on officers investigating a domestic violence call in South Carolina. The Georgetown County sheriff said no officers were hurt in the shootout Tuesday night in a neighborhood of mobile homes near Andrews. The sheriff did not release any other details. The Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman and said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning. The names of the officers involved have not been released. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
BODY FOUND IN RIVER
Coroner seeks help identifying man found in river
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from a river earlier this year. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office told news outlets the body was recovered from Cooper River on Jan. 7. Since then, they have exhausted their usual methods of identification. The African American man appeared to be between 25 and 35, stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds. O'Neal said he was wearing Banana Republic jeans and Dr. Martens boots. He had no tattoos, birthmarks or scars. The Coroner’s Office asks that anyone with information call their office.
AP-US-ERA-SOUTH-CAROLINA
GOP, Democrats push 1970's Equal Rights Amendment in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's most liberal lawmakers and one of its most conservative are joining up to fight for the Equal Rights Amendment. The 1970's era proposal would ban any discrimination based on sex. Democrat Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg backs the amendment in the House and Republican Tom Davis of Beaufort sponsors it in the state Senate. The amendment is just one state short of the 38 needed to put it in the U.S. Constitution. But Congress set a 1982 deadline that has long passed. That means a court fight or a deadline extension will be needed even if the amendment reaches the 38-state threshold.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-REPUBLICAN-PRIMARIES
Judge: South Carolina GOP can cancel its 2020 primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has upheld the South Carolina Republican Party's decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary. The move has been taken by several states in erecting hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump. In her order, released Wednesday, Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote the law “does not give Plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP." Earlier this year, former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis sued state Republicans, saying the party’s decision deprives him and others “of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice.”
HORSES ATTACKED
South Carolina horse attacks were wild boars, not stabbings
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five of six horses injured or killed in northern South Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Owners had initially worried the horses had been stabbed or slashed in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. But the State Law Enforcement Division said agents checked animal tracks and consulted with veterinarians to determine the injuries were from animal attacks. The horses had wounds so deep that intestines or bones were exposed. Three of the horses were killed or had to be euthanized. Authorities say a sixth case involved a horse that was shot and is still under investigation.
BC-SOUTH CAROLINA VETERANS SECRETARY
Rep. Cox picked as 1st head of new SC Veterans' Affairs Dept
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A military veteran serving as a freshman state lawmaker has been selected as the first secretary of South Carolina's newest Cabinet-level agency. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday named Greenville Rep. Bobby Cox as his choice to lead the Department of Veterans' Affairs. The pick is subject to Senate confirmation. In May, McMaster signed a law creating the agency, which had previously been housed within the Department of Administration. The governor pushed to elevate the agency to the level of his Cabinet. He said doing so is appropriate because of the central role the military and veterans' communities play in South Carolina.