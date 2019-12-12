Man arrested again for trafficking meth claims someone placed meth in his underwear

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was arrested twice in five days for trafficking meth told investigators that someone had placed meth in his underwear, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carl Linsay Wiggins and has charged him with two counts of trafficking meth.
His first arrest was on Dec. 5 when a deputy was patrolling Moncks Corner and saw a Ford F-150 failing to maintain its line. The deputy said when he made contact with the driver, identified as Wiggins, he was “extremely nervous” and had an inconsistent story about where he was coming from.
In addition, the deputy reported the passenger’s story did not line up with Wiggins’ story, and saw the suspect begin to worry.
A search turned up 27.2 grams of meth in Wiggins’ pants pocket. Wiggins was eventually locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
“Seems like the story would be over right? WRONG!,” BCSO officials said in a Facebook post.
According to the sheriff’s office, about five days later, deputies encountered Wiggins during a safety checkpoint on Highway 35.
Deputies say they noticed that the vehicle Wiggins was driving was being “operated unsafely.”
“During the conversation, Wiggins told the deputy that he was just recently released for a methamphetamine charge,” BCSO officials said."The deputy then asked Wiggins if there was anything illegal on his person or in his vehicle. Wiggins denied there was anything illegal in his car and gave consent for deputies to search."
Authorities say deputies found 17.5 grams of meth in Wiggins’ groin area.
“Wiggins told deputies someone else put the crystal-like substance in his underwear,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.