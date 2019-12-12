NC Central visits CCU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Coastal Carolina's DeVante Jones has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Keishawn Brewton has put up 16.3 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 17.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 steals while Jordan Perkins has put up 5.1 points and 4.1 assists.