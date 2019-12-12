Two accused of sexually assaulting woman after getting her drunk

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police charged two men Thursday with sexually assaulting a woman after getting her drunk.
The suspects, Dutch Stevenson and Austin Michael-Cumbee Moore, are charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree. Each of the suspects received a $60,000 bond.
Police say the alleged assault happened Monday night at a house in a Hanahan.
According to the arrest warrant, Stevenson and Cumbee-Moore bought alcohol and drank with the woman who “grossly intoxicated.”
The warrant states she was “mentally incapacitated” and “physically helpless” due to being “highly intoxicated.”
According to the affidavit, Stevenson and Cumbee-Moore sexually assaulted the woman after being told “multiple times to stop.”
Police say the suspects and the woman do not live at the home where the alleged assaulted happened.
Stevenson is facing three charges and Cumbee-Moore is facing one charge.
