Deputies alerting Dorchester Co. residents after two people scammed out of nearly $2,000

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are alerting Dorchester County residents to phone scams in the area after two people lost nearly $2,000.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they have received multiple reports of people calling residents in the county and telling them they have outstanding warrants with the sheriff’s office.
The suspects then tell the resident to clear up the warrant they must stay on the phone and purchase “Green Dot Cards, iTunes cards or Google cards.”
“They then tell you to give them the numbers on the cards,” DCSO officials said."If you do that, your money is gone forever."
The sheriff’s office said two victims have fallen prey to these thieves this week. One person lost $500 and another $1,400.
“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask you to do anything like this, ever,” DCSO officials said."Neither will other agencies. Quite frankly, if you have an outstanding warrant, you will be located by a member of our Warrants Unit, given a nice pair of shiny, silver, bracelets, and then taken for at least a one night stay at our detention center with all expenses paid."
Deputies are asking residents if you get a call from a number you don’t recognize or an unknown number, don’t answer it.
“If you do take the call, ask the person on the other end of the conversation to call you back in fifteen minutes so you can call your local agency and verify the warrant,” DCSO officials said."Hopefully, that alone will stop the thief. Or, if you would like, have them meet you at the Sheriff’s Office at a given time."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.