BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Berkeley County man accused of distributing child pornography.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday the arrest of 20-year-old Nicholas Moultrie of Huger on eight charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Moultrie was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators said Moultrie distributed multiple files of child pornography.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
