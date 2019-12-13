Bluffton community holds vigil for 5-year-old killed in accident at Christmas parade

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends came together Thursday evening to remember the life of a boy who was killed in an accident at a Christmas parade.
Regardless of whether or not people knew Ameer personally, a lot of community members showed up to pay their respects.
Bluffton Town Council member Fred Hamilton is one of Ameer's family members.
He said he’ll miss the times he got to spend with Ameer.
“When I first heard the news I thought maybe it’s not correct,” Hamilton said. “I was finally able to reach his grandfather at the hospital and got confirmation, and it was just heartbreaking.”
Other people who knew Ameer said he was lovable little kid who was excited to be in the parade with his football team.
Those same football team members came out to the vigil to show support.
Family members say they were surprised by the amount of support they have received from people since the accident happened.
Food vendors even showed up to donate food to the vigil.
“I have never lived in a community that has supported one another like Bluffton has,” said Shawn Clark, the Coordinator for the Bluffton Bulldogs Organization. “No matter what the situation is, no matter what the individuals are going through, Bluffton is there for them no matter what.”
Ameer’s family will be holding a walk-through service for him on Friday, Dec. 13 at Campbell AME Church.
The service will start at 6 p.m.
