CCU responds to apparent racist rant involving student

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An apparent racist rant involving a Coastal Carolina University student is circulating on social media.
The video appears show a woman making disparaging remarks about an African-American man and a Caucasian woman sitting at a bar.
“I have never seen something more disgusting than an Oreo couple,” the woman said after making heaving noises.
Copies of the video were posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon. While it is unclear if CCU is responding to this specific post, the university released a statement early Friday afternoon:
“CCU has become aware of an offensive video posted by a student on social media. The University condemns the video as it does not align with our commitment to promote a culture of inclusiveness and equity.”
WMBF News has reached out to a university spokesperson for additional information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.