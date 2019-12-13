Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-GEORGIA HOUSE-EVANS
Democrat who ran for Georgia gov. enters state House race
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Evans has announced a bid to return to the state House. Evans said Thursday that she'll run for the Atlanta-based seat held by retiring state Rep. Pat Gardner. Evans represented a Smyrna-based seat for years before stepping down in 2017 to run for governor. She lost the Democratic primary to Stacey Abrams last year. Evans says that she's motivated to run again by Republican attacks on women's rights and referenced the abortion ban passed by the Georgia legislature this year. Evans was first elected to the state House in 2010.
WATER WARS-GEORGIA-FLORIDA
Judge recommends Georgia prevail in water war with Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge is recommending that Georgia prevail in a longstanding legal battle with Florida over water use from rivers shared by the states. U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Kelly Jr. ruled Wednesday that Florida failed to prove harm from Georgia's consumption from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin that flows from north of Atlanta to the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Supreme Court appointed the judge to review the case and will decide whether to accept his recommendation. Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein says state officials are “extremely disappointed.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the ruling.
GEORGIA-CARGO SHIP
Overturned ship's fuel tanks drained of 320,000 gallons
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Crews have finished draining the fuel tanks of an overturned cargo ship three months after it capsized off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team working to remove the South Korean ship Golden Ray said Thursday that more than 320,000 gallons of oil mixed with water were siphoned from 26 fuel tanks on the massive freighter. Cmdr. Matt Baer of the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that officials can now move forward with plans to remove the ship in pieces. The Golden Ray was leaving the Port of Brunswick with a load of automobiles in September when it overturned in the shipping channel.
IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT-ATLANTA
ICE, IRS search Hispanic grocery stores in Atlanta area
ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman says three people were taken into custody as agents from its Homeland Security Investigations division worked with the IRS to execute a search warrant at multiple sites in the Atlanta area. ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams told The Associated Press that the searches took place Thursday at six Super Mercado Jalisco locations. He says the immigrants had illegally reentered the U.S. after they had been previously removed. Two were from Guatemala, while one was from Mexico. Officials did not release further details.
AP-US-MICHAEL-VICK-UNPAID-TAXES
Virginia city says Michael Vick owes $70K in unpaid taxes
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia. Hampton officials say he owes the city about $70,000. Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. Hampton's treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more. Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.
GEORGIA-ELECTION 2020
Georgia election chief says 2020 could top 5 million voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's top election official says the 2020 election could draw over 1 million more voters to polling places compared to the previous presidential race. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told local election officials Wednesday in Savannah that turnout next November could top 5.3 million voters. That's compared to nearly 4.1 million when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Georgia is rushing to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated voting machines before any ballots are cast next year. The new machines must be delivered statewide by the time advance voting in the presidential primaries begins in early March.
GEORGIA HOSPITAL RULES
Georgia finalizes hospital financial disclosure requirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have approved final rules for a new law requiring non-profit hospitals in the state to disclose a slew of financial information on the main page of their websites. Under the rules approved Thursday, the hospitals must disclose the salaries of administrators, money spent on free treatment and balance sheets. State lawmakers approved the requirements earlier this year in an effort to promote transparency about the financial health of hospitals and how much money they're putting into patient care. But some hospital representatives object that they are a costly new mandate.
DAM DEMOLITION-LAWSUIT
Georgia city joins SC in fighting dam demolition project
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is joining South Carolina's fight to block a federal plan for demolishing the New Savannah Lock and Dam. The city of Augusta has filed papers in federal court to become part of South Carolina's lawsuit to block a proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The federal agency wants to demolish the existing dam and construct a passage that would make it easier for sturgeon and other migratory fish to swim up the Savannah River for spawning. The change would lower water levels around downtown Augusta, where many people oppose it.