Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHRISTMAS TREES-TIGHT SUPPLIES
'Shop early': US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching. The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree. But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more. Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply. But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.
BC-US-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Civil rights lawyers stake claim in Confederate statue case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A national civil rights group is warning University of North Carolina leaders that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement involving the statue of a Confederate soldier. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has sent a letter encouraging UNC leaders to recover the money promised to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. An agreement reached in November gave the statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans along with the $2.5 million for its care. Silent Sam stood on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in 2018.
RESTAURANT-FATAL SHOOTING
Robbery suspected in shooting death of restaurant co-owner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they're looking for two male suspects in connection to the shooting death of a restaurant's co-owner. News outlets report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday that robbery appears to be the motive in the killing of 61-year-old Scott Brooks. He was fatally shot Monday morning while opening Brooks Sandwich House. Brooks owned the restaurant with his twin brother, David. The restaurant has been open since 1973. Police say the restaurant may have been targeted because customers must pay in cash only. Police say they've received several tips but none have led to any arrests.
DEPUTY SHOT-ARREST
Sheriff: Man charged after shooting deputy serving a warrant
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with shooting a deputy who was attempting to serve a search warrant for narcotics. Ivory Joe Tisdale was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and trafficking in cocaine by possession. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says several deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant when Tisdale shot through the front and back door, striking one deputy. Tisadale was later ordered to exit the house and he cooperated. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
POSTAL CARRIER SHOT
North Carolina brothers sentenced for shooting mail carrier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that two brothers have been sentenced to prison for shooting a postal carrier who was delivering mail in North Carolina. The Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office says in a news release that Rashawn Donnell Williams was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Authorities say and Dion Lamar Williams was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal employee. Authorities say the mail carrier was shot in the face and the arm while delivering mail on his route in August of 2017. Court documents don't describe a motive.
SHIP RUNS AGROUND
Ship runs aground near area that could have WWII ordnance
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A fishing vessel has run aground along the North Carolina coast near an area that potentially has military ordnance from World War II. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that the boat Sea Angels ran aground Monday near Browns Inlet. That's about 35 miles south of Morehead City. The Coast Guard said a unified command has been established to oversee the safe removal of the ship. It has an estimated 15,000 gallons of fuel on board.
DEPUTY-NALOXONE
Naloxone given to North Carolina deputy after investigation
DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy had to be given the overdose antidote naloxone after he was exposed to drug during an investigation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the deputy was removing drugs from the scene of an investigation in the town of Dudley on Wednesday when he had a medical emergency while in his patrol car. The deputy stopped, and his colleagues administered the naloxone before he was taken to Wayne UNC hospital for evaluation and treatment
CAPITOL-TREE LIGHTING
Yuletide returns to N Carolina Capitol with tree lighting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Christmas tree will soon be decked out in yuletide brilliance on the grounds of the old Capitol. Gov. Roy Cooper and other government and elected officials are expected at the annual tree-lighting ceremony Thursday evening. The tree sits on the south side of Capitol Square, facing down Fayetteville Street in Raleigh. There will be luminaries, holiday music and refreshments at the free event, and the 1840 Capitol building and the Executive Mansion will be open to the public afterward to review their holiday decor. The two locales also will be open to the public Friday and into the weekend.