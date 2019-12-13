Man arrested after deputies search Berkeley Co. ‘chop shop’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after Berkeley County deputies searched a chop shop Thursday. A chop shop is otherwise known as a place where stolen cars are disassembled for their parts.
Brandon Legette was taken into custody after a GPS inside a stolen car led deputies to the building in the 300 block of Price Street, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant where they found two cars stolen out of North Charleston which were being stripped for parts along with their VIN plates, Baker said.
