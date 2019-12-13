New lawsuit filed against convicted child molester

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A recently convicted child molester is facing a new lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted another child at a North Charleston church.
On Thursday, Jacop Hazlett was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting four children at the NewSpring Church on Ashley Phosphate Road where he worked as a volunteer.
Hazlett has been accused of sexually assaulting 15 young boys inside the NewSpring Church in North Charleston, but the trial only pertained to four of the alleged victims.
The new lawsuit, which also names NewSpring Church as a defendant, was filed by parents who say they learned on Nov. 27, 2018 that their child had been sexually assaulted by Hazlett.
According to that suit, video footage showed that on Sept. 30, 2018, Hazlett sexually abused the child who was 3 years old at the time of the incident.
Court records state Hazlett told the child to use the bathroom, and Hazlett followed him.
The lawsuit alleges that Hazlett sexually abused the child for three minutes, took pictures of the child’s genitalia, and throughout the sexual abuse Hazlett was seen keeping a lookout for approaching adults and looking towards the security camera.
Lawyers say NewSpring Church was also negligent in the matter stating that the church failed to properly screen their employees, failed to adopt policies to supervise employees including Hazlett, and failed to enforce procedures related to monitoring security footage.
