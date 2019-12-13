Portion of Glenn McConnell shut down due to auto-pedestrian accident

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley has been shut down as authorities investigate an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday night.
Charleston police say northbound lanes are closed between Magwood and Tobias Gadsden due to the collision at Glenn McConnell and Frontage Road.
The pedestrian has been transported to MUSC.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice,” CPD officials said.
Emergency responders received the initial call on the accident at 10:22 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.