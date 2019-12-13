Roadways blocked as crews respond to North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says roadways are blocked in the area of a structure fire off Dorchester Road.
The fire was reported in the area of Dorchester Road near I-26. It appears to be a tire business near the intersection of Kent Avenue and Dorchester Road.
North Charleston Fire officials are urging people with asthma or breathing problems to avoid the area. Police earlier asked residents in nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place because of heavy amounts of smoke.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.
There has been no word on a cause of the fire or whether anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
