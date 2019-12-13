Soggy Friday: 1-2” of rain expected now through tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of weather systems will keep the Lowcountry wet today. A few rounds of heavy rain should move through and dump 1-2″ of rain across much of the Lowcountry. Some isolated areas could see more than that 2″! Some areas may have to deal with flooding as tides. They will begin to lower around 11 am. The greatest chance for rain will be between 9 am and 2 pm. There’s will likely be a break in the widespread rain this evening, but still keep the umbrellas close by. Another wave of energy will pass through early tomorrow morning. Heavy rain is likely before sunrise tomorrow. Most of the areas should be dry by noon with more sunshine expected as the day goes on.
Temps will be slightly warmer today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and staying very mild (in the mid 50s overnight). A warmer weekend is ahead with highs in the low to mid 60s under plenty of sunshine. Get ready for temps back to the 70s early next week.
TODAY: Widespread rain; HIGH: 59.
TOMORROW: Morning showers then drying out; HIGH: 65.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer; HIGH: 63.
MONDAY: Warm with sunshine; HIGH: 74.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
