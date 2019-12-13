Teaching license suspended of former Chapin High School leader facing criminal charges

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The former assistant principal of Chapin High School has agreed to have his teaching license suspended for one year.
In July, Richard Hiller was arrested for breaking into the car of a school employee and taking something from the vehicle.
The order from the South Carolina board of education says that Hiller waived his right to a hearing and voluntarily gave up his license.
That order also states Hiller has no prior disciplinary actions and that the suspension is not an admission of guilt on criminal charges.
