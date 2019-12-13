Vigil allows family members to remember homicide victims in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For 20 years, families and friends of homicide victims have gathered to honor loved ones lost to homicide. Friday night, they will meet to sing, dance, and share memories of those whose lives were taken too soon.
Douglas Warner has attended the candlelight vigil for many years after losing his daughter, Liza, to domestic violence in 2004. Warner said the holiday season has never been the same.
"It's taken 15 years for us to get to somewhat back where we were for the holidays," Warner said. "She never leaves our mind. She's always there with us and we have pictures and everything that reminds us of her. She loved Christmas and so it's up to us to love Christmas too."
Since his daughter's murder, Warner started Liza's Lifeline, an organization dedicated to helping both women and men escape abusive relationships.
"Liza knows what we're doing. We really feel that in our heart," Warner said. "Every time we help someone we know she feels good about that and we're doing good for her."
The vigil is a part of the homicide survivors’ support group led by a partnership between the Charleston County Sheriffs’ office of victim assistance and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Easter Laroche is the victims’ advocate for the Charleston County Sheriffs Office. Laroche said she started the support group more than two decades ago after she saw an increase in murders in the tri-county and a need for survivor support.
"It's a place they can come, they can feel safe," Laroche said. "They can share whatever they're going through with people that know what they're going through."
The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has recorded 12 homicides this year, up from nine in 2018. Whether it’s been a year or two decades, survivors say the holidays are especially hard when there’s an empty seat at the table.
Vanessa Halyard has remembered her son at every vigil since it started after her son was killed in a shooting at South Carolina State in 1998.
She said the annual event is a way to connect people who know the grief of losing a loved one to murder.
"We are able to acknowledge that our children and our loved ones really meant something and also to be able to fellowship together because we are all in the same situation," Halyard said.
The candlelight vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at John Wesley United Methodist Church.
