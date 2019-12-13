17-year-old shot, killed overnight in Beaufort County

source: WTOC
December 13, 2019 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 1:30 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting overnight in Beaufort County.

Beaufort Police say they found the victim near Battery Creek and Mossy Oaks roads just before midnight. They say he had a single gunshot wound to his midsection.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been named at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Investigator Lofton at 843-322-7930 or remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Beaufort Police Department tip-line at 843-322-7938.

