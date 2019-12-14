Battery Unveil New Branding, New Logo

The black and yellow coloring that has become synonymous with the Battery has been altered slightly but remains as the club’s primary colors. Matthew Wolff, who has designed a number of logos for soccer clubs around the world, was instrumental in working with Battery ownership to create a modern representation of Charleston’s crest. “We were cognizant that some supporters may have a strong emotional connection to the original crest,” said Wolff. "It’s why we kept many of the design elements intact.