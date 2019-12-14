Deputies alerting Dorchester Co. residents to vehicle involved in mail tampering

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are alerting residents in Dorchester County neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in mail tampering.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents especially those those from Bacon’s Bridge Road to Ashley Phosphate and Archdale to be on the lookout.
A report states that on Thursday, the car was seen being driven by an Asian female in the Old Fort Estates neighborhood off Parlor Drive.
According to deputies, the female subject was seen going from mailbox to mailbox sifting through mail.
The sheriff’s office provided a picture of the vehicle involved.
“If she is bold enough to do this, she might be bold enough to take packages from porches,” DCSO officials said."A resident was able to snap this picture, but the quality was not good enough to get the license plate number."
If you see this vehicle or know who the vehicle belongs to you are urged to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 873-5111.
