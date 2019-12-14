Deputies, US Marshals Office capture man wanted for fatal hit-and-run in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities have announced the capture of a man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Ravenel that took the life of a 51-year-old woman.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say William Warren Roy was charged Friday afternoon with hit and run with death or injury.
The US Marshals Office assisted in Roy’s capture.
Charlotta Rich of Ravenel died in the Nov. 23 incident.
Deputies responded to the area of 6075 Savannah Highway near Highway 165 just before 6 p.m.
Authorities say Rich died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle drove away.
