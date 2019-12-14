Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CONFEDERATE-MONUMENTS-NORTH-CAROLINA
Repercussions over UNC's "Silent Sam" statue deal continue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Critics are objecting to a behind-the-scenes deal to protect a Civil War statue that once stood on the University of North Carolina's flagship campus and give $2.5 million to a neo-Confederate group. On Friday, a civil rights group challenged the settlement in court and a foundation withdrew a grant over the deal give the Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million for its care. The statue stood on a main quad of the Chapel Hill campus for more than a century until protesters toppled it last year.
ELECTION SECURITY-NORTH CAROLINA
N Carolina elections board chastises voting equipment vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election leaders have publicly chastised the nation's largest voting machine manufacturer for late software and supply changes related to voting systems for use in the 2020 elections. Still, the State Board of Elections on Friday approved the software alterations and equipment tweaks by Election Systems & Software. The changes center around the company's touch-screen ballot-marking devices and tally machines that could be used by up to 20 counties starting next year. Critics of the ballot-marking machines say they can't be trusted for accuracy and urged the board not to approve the alterations or delay action.
AP-US-CHRISTMAS-TREES-TIGHT-SUPPLIES
'Shop early': US Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching. The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree. But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more. Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply. But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.
CANDIDATE FILING
Elected officials aim to move up NC political ladder in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several current election officials in North Carolina have decided to try to move up the political ladder in 2020. Four current state legislators are among at least a dozen people who have now officially filed to run for lieutenant governor after two weeks of the three-week candidate filing period. Current Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is already running for governor. Five Democrats have filed to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. And the state's official political parties have offered over 30 candidate names for president. Candidate filing ends Dec. 20. Primary races are March 3.
ICE STORM-BLUE RIDGE
Ice storm forces closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway
A wintry concoction of freezing rain and ice across western North Carolina on Friday has led the National Park Service to shut down a majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway, all the way through Virginia. A Facebook post from the Park Service says widespread freezing rain across the NC and VA Blue Ridge left parts of the roadway covered in sheets of ice, forcing the closure Friday morning. The agency said residents should plan for alternate routes until crews assess the conditions after the temperature rises. News outlets reported some schools in the North Carolina mountains were closed or had a delayed opening Friday because of the slick conditions.
UNC CHANCELLOR
UNC-Chapel Hill names Kevin Guskiewicz as chancellor
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's flagship public university has a new chancellor. Kevin Guskiewicz was named full-time chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday after having served as interim chancellor since February. Guskiewicz had served as served as dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. Guskiewicz holds advance degrees including a Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of Virginia. He has served on the university's faculty since 1995. He takes over the top spot at the university as its statewide governing board faces criticism over a settlement allowing a Confederate heritage group to take a toppled statue that includes university system money for its upkeep.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE-SENTENCE
Man gets life sentence for murders of ex-wife's parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for assaulting his then-estranged wife and killing his in-laws. News outlets report 43-year-old Vurnel Smith Jr. entered an Alford plea Thursday in the deaths of Jacqueline Gordon-White and Rufus Gordon in 2017. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while not admitting to a criminal act. Prosecutors say Smith tied up his then-estranged wife, beat and sexually assaulted her before she escaped and found her mother's body in the home. Her stepfather's body was discovered later. Smith was also sentenced to 20 to 25 years for rape.
BC-US-CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Civil rights lawyers stake claim in Confederate statue case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A national civil rights group is warning University of North Carolina leaders that they should reconsider a $2.5 million settlement involving the statue of a Confederate soldier. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has sent a letter encouraging UNC leaders to recover the money promised to the Sons of Confederate Veterans. An agreement reached in November gave the statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans along with the $2.5 million for its care. Silent Sam stood on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in 2018.