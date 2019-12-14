Lowcountry veterans hold Wreaths Across America ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers across the country held ceremonies on Saturday to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
One group of Lowcountry veterans traveled to the graves of their fellow soldiers and placed wreaths where they lay.
The American Legion Riders Post 179 held their first Wreaths Across America ceremony at Live Oak Memorial Garden in West Ashley.
During the ceremony, wreaths were placed to commemorate different military branches.
Scout troops, veterans, and family members then laid wreaths on veterans’ graves.
This was also the first time this ceremony was held there, where over 400 veterans have been buried.
The event’s keynote speaker was John Coy, a U. S. Marine Corp Retired Commander and part of American Legion Post 179.
"There's nothing greater than remembering and honoring those individuals who have served,” Coy said. “And those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation."
People at the event also said the purpose of Wreaths Across America is to teach young children about the wreath-laying ceremonies so the tradition lives on.
