Police officers capture carjacking suspect in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have captured a man suspected in a carjacking in Hanahan on Friday.
The Hanahan Police Department announced the arrest of Daquan Javor Crummey of North Charleston who has been charged with carjacking, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping.
Crummey’s arrest stems from an incident around 2:30 p.m. when an officer saw a suspicious vehicle on Otranto and Eagle Landing.
According to a report, when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, and the vehicle was found moments later on Monte Sano Boulevard after the driver fled on foot.
“Our K-9 Unit and K-9 Units from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also responded,” Hanahan police said.
Investigators say during the course of the search, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
“The firearm used during the incident was also recovered,” police said."It was determined the vehicle had just been stolen during a carjacking and a firearm was involved."
The suspect was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.
“We consider this to be an isolated incident and I want to assure everyone who resides in Eagle Landing and Otranto, you live in a very safe place,” Hanahan police said.
