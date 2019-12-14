Stingrays Extend Point Streak To 9 Games In OT Loss

Norfolk took the lead right away when forward Alex Rodriguez scored one minute into the game to make it 1-0.South Carolina responded later in the frame, scoring on their first power play opportunity of the night to even things at 1-1. DeSalvo netted his third goal of the week and eighth of the season by slapping a rebound into the back of the net after an initial shot by Cole Ully at 8:37. Parisi was credited with the second assist on the goal.