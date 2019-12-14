Sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last batch of showers will continue to exit the Lowcountry and lots of sunshine will follow! Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s, feeling seasonable. A dry and sunny afternoon is ahead and skies will stay clear tonight. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees tomorrow morning so dress warm if you’re heading out early. High pressure will stay in control now through Tuesday and keep skies sunny.
A warm up kicks off today! Highs will extend into the mid 60s tomorrow and then mid 70s Monday. A mid-week cold front will force temps back to the low 50s Wednesday making it feel chilly throughout the middle portion of the work week.
TODAY: Sunshine returning; HIGH: 63.
TOMORROW Warmer and sunny; HIGH: 66.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm; HIGH: 75.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers with isolated t-storm possible; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly with sunshine; HIGH: 53.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
