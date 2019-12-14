Sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last batch of showers will continue to exit the Lowcountry and lots of sunshine will follow! Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 60s, feeling seasonable. A dry and sunny afternoon is ahead and skies will stay clear tonight. Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees tomorrow morning so dress warm if you’re heading out early. High pressure will stay in control now through Tuesday and keep skies sunny.