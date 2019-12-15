Deputies increase patrols after man reportedly tries to get inside car at stop sign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to make sure they keep their car doors locked while driving.
The warning comes after a man reportedly tried to open the door of a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Johns Island. It happened at the intersection of Brownswood Road at River Road just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies say the man attempted to open the driver’s side door or a woman’s SUV, but the door was locked. An incident report states he then tried to open the driver’s side rear door. The driver yelled at the man to stop, then drove away, but the man held onto the driver’s side rear door handle, which forced the handle off the door, the report states.
Deputies say the man ran away into a wooded area. The driver called law enforcement after leaving the area, Antonio said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it has not received reports of this type of activity in the area before, but it is increasing patrols in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-202-1700.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.