Man shot, killed on Speedway Boulevard near Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person was killed in a shooting on Speedway Boulevard near Hardeeville on Sunday.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to a night club just after 1:30 a.m. Deputies found a male victim with several gunshot wounds.
First aid was attempted at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 843-717-4100.
