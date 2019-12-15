Milner Gets 5th Shutout In 3-0 Defeat Of Greenville

The blueliner let a blast go from the left point that went through traffic and beat Greenville netminder Jeremy Helvig to make it 2-0.Later in the frame, Cooper capped off a beautiful passing play by scoring his 10th goal of the season from DeSalvo and forward Max Novak at 11:59. Novak gained control of the puck in the left corner of the offensive zone and quickly moved it behind the net to DeSalvo, who centered it in the slot for Cooper’s one-timer that made it 3-0 Stingrays.