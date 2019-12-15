Temps trending upwards: Unseasonably warm Monday & Tuesday ahead of strong cold front

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine has quickly taken control and will help warm temperatures to the mid 60s this afternoon. A jacket may come in handy at times. A more southerly flow will increase temps even more through Tuesday. Highs will climb to the mid 70s tomorrow and the mid/upper 70s Tuesday. These temps will be felt ahead of a strong cold front. Rain chances will increase as well Tuesday. Scattered rain and an isolated storm ahead of the cooler air is possible Tuesday. Tuesday night and Wednesday temperatures will drop significantly. Highs Wednesday should only peak in the low 50s. The cooler air should hang on for awhile. Another strong cold front looks to pass through late in the week!