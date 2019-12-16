Berkeley Electric says it will return more than $6.5 million to customers this month

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Berkeley Electric cooperative say it will return more than $6.5 million to customers in the form of credits and a one-time rebate in December.
The utility is owned by members, so the cooperative is able to assign excess revenue back to members in the form of capital credits. The total amount of credits being distributed in 2019 is $3,490,185.50.
Officials say another $3 million will also come in the form of a one-time energy rebate.
Amounts under $20 for both credits and the rebate will show up as a line item on members’ bills in December based on their normal billing cycle. For amounts more than $20, checks were mailed last Friday.
