Cold front set to bring rain, temperature drop again!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will move through Tuesday bringing the chance of rain and another drop in temperatures. A sunny morning will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s on Monday. With a southerly wind developing ahead of Tuesday’s cold front, temperatures will not fall much overnight with lows in the low 60s on Tuesday. Despite increasing clouds, temperatures will make it back into the mid 70s on Tuesday. The best chance of rain with this front will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. A rumble or two of thunder is possible. Behind this front we’ll turn chilly for the rest of the week. Expect some cold mornings later this week with lows near freezing on Thursday and Friday. Another storm system will likely bring us the chance of rain this weekend. We’ll keep you updated!