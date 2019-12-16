Deputies: Man fired shots at Johns Island driver in fit of road rage

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A man fired shots at another driver in a fit of road rage Sunday night on Johns Island, according to an incident report.
Allison Douglas Avant, 50, has been charged with driving under suspension, discharging a gun into a dwelling/vehicle as well as hit and run with property damage.
Deputies first responded to the scene in the 4100 block of Chisolm Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night where the victim said the man later identified as Avant had gone inside following the incident on the road.
The victim told deputies he was driving his 2019 Dodge Charger on the Limehouse Bridge when he saw a white Nissan Sentra allegedly driven by Avant swerving on the road. The victim went around Avant’s car to pass it and then turned right onto Chisolm Road, the report stated.
Avant then passed the victim back again in order to get in front of him, according to the report. The victim then told deputies Avant put his car in reverse and accelerated backwards intentionally, hitting his vehicle.
According to the incident report, Avant then pulled into a house in the 4100 block of Chisolm Road. The victim then called dispatchers saying Avant got out of his car, went around the left side of the house, got a shotgun and pointed it at him, the report stated.
The victim stated in the report that Avant fired three or four shots with one hitting his car. The victim then drove away and returned to the scene with deputies to identify Avant as the driver, according to the report.
