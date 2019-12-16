Eutawville man charged with murder after woman’s remains found in woods

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Eutawville man has been charged Saturday after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area on Thursday.
Kenneth Eastwood, 67, has been charged with murder and is awaiting a first appearance in court.
“We began working this aggressively as a homicide early on after this young woman was found,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “That investigation led us back to the last person said to have seen this young lady.”
Eastwood was taken into custody late Saturday after investigators developed information that he was responsible for the death of 35-year-old Cara Hodges, as identified by the Orangeburg County coroner.
Hodges was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative in Eutawville who said she was in town to visit.
The relative said Hodges was last seen two days earlier in the company of Eastwood, who said she had left his residence and he hadn't seen her since.
Hodges' body was discovered Thursday off June Court west of Eutawville.
“Here we see a loss of life in this absolute senseless act of violence,” Ravenell said. “However, you will see applied again the utmost of justice from this office.”
