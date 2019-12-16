Ladson man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man is facing criminal sexual exploitation of a minor charges from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
John Henry Schuessler, 28, has been charged with three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
Investigators were led to Schuessler through the cyper tipline from the National Center for missing and exploited children.
He was arrested last Thursday. He’s formally charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison) and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.