Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PROMOTED STUDENTS-SUPERINTENDENT
Superintendent: 70K students promoted despite reading skills
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even though they did not meet mandated reading requirements. News outlets report State Superintendent Mark Johnson in a memo released this week criticized the State Board of Education and former staff members of the Department of Public Instruction for “aggressive work-arounds" that he claims have “gutted” a program meant to ensure students can read proficiently before advancing to fourth grade. State Board Chairman Eric Davis denied Johnson's allegations. He says that if the board had enacted policies contrary to law, the General Assembly would have already taken action.
STUDENT SLAMMED-OFFICER SUSPENDED
Sheriff: Resource officer on leave after slamming student
HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say a school resource officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after school surveillance video showed him violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice before dragging him off camera. School district officials reported the officer to authorities Thursday. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame says he was “stunned” by the video and has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to probe the situation at Vance County Middle School, north of Raleigh. He says the student is under the age of 12. Authorities have not publicly identified the officer.
CASH FROM BANK VAULT-ARREST
Ex-bank employee accused of taking cash from vault arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina. An indictment unsealed this week alleges 29-year-old Arlando M. Henderson took the cash from customer deposits on at least 18 occasions throughout 2019 and then rigged the books to try to hide his actions. He is accused of using the money to pay for personal expenses, including a $20,000 down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz. Henderson was arrested in San Diego Dec. 4. He faces several charges, including two counts of financial institution fraud and 19 counts of theft.
HORSES ATTACKED
Carolinas horse owners still leery after animals attacked
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Several horse owners in the Carolinas say they aren't entirely convinced five horses were attacked by wild boars and not slashed with a knife. Maryanna Haymon has owned horses for 40 years. She told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg she has never heard of a wild boar attack on a horse. Agents with South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that five of six horses seriously injured or killed in northern South Carolina are nearby North Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Haymon says she is still keeping a close eye on her horses.
AP-US-CONFEDERATE-MONUMENTS-NORTH-CAROLINA
Repercussions over UNC's "Silent Sam" statue deal continue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Critics are objecting to a behind-the-scenes deal to protect a Civil War statue that once stood on the University of North Carolina's flagship campus and give $2.5 million to a neo-Confederate group. On Friday, a civil rights group challenged the settlement in court and a foundation withdrew a grant over the deal give the Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million for its care. The statue stood on a main quad of the Chapel Hill campus for more than a century until protesters toppled it last year.
AP-US-RAPIDLY-RISING-RENTS
Phoenix grapples with some of nation's fastest-rising rents
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has some of the nation’s fastest-rising rents as people abandon the cold winters in the Midwest or flee high housing costs in California. Rents are outpacing salaries in the fifth-largest U.S. city. Someone needs to earn nearly $20 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the Phoenix area. Advocates say the average Arizona renter now earns about $17 an hour, while the minimum wage is $11. Rising rents is a problem seen in cities nationwide. Many don't have enough affordable housing going back a decade to the Great Recession.
AP-US-COLLEGES-SLAVERY-REPARATIONS
Reparations mark new front for US colleges tied to slavery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The promise of reparations to atone for historical ties to slavery is new territory in a reckoning at U.S. colleges. Until now, schools have responded with monuments, building name changes and public apologies. Georgetown University and two theological seminaries have announced funding commitments to benefit descendants of the enslaved people who were sold or toiled to benefit the institutions. The actions show ways that colleges are looking to make amends as they confront modern issues of equality and historical entanglements. At least 56 universities have joined a University of Virginia-led consortium to explore their ties to slavery and share research and strategies.
APPALACHIAN ST-HOWARD
Johnson carries Appalachian St. over Howard 81-59
WASHINGTON (AP) — Isaac Johnson had 19 points and 12 rebounds and tied his career-high seven assists to carry Appalachian State to an 81-59 win over Howard. O'Showen Williams had 14 points for Appalachian State (6-4), which has held eight of its last nine opponents to 62 or fewer points.