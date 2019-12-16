Lowcountry non-profit asking people to ‘adopt’ veteran families in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week, the Tri-County Veterans Support Network is looking to help 20 families of veterans in need this holiday season.
This is the fourth annual adopt a family holiday drive. Volunteers are asking for anyone to donate money for Christmas dinners or $50 gift cards so that parents can go shopping for gifts to give to their children.
Organizer Helen Bricka said she began volunteering with the Tri-County Veterans Support Network after losing her husband, a former U.S. Army captain, to suicide in 2017. Bricka said she wants to help other families that could be struggling.
"I know what it's like to experience your darkest hour and not be able to see a light at the end of the tunnel," Bricka said. "So if this provides them just a little bit of relief for them to breathe again for a moment, then we've honored a lot of those. Because it takes great strength to ask for help."
During the holidays last year, the non-profit was able to help 14 families and 32 children, and this year they have a goal of supporting 20 families.
"It makes them happy to give to their children when they really aren’t able to and they are struggling," volunteer Julie Neira said. "Coming together as a community to do this for them is very heartwarming. it warms your soul."
The Tri-County Veterans Support Network is currently collecting donations online until December 21 in order to give families the gift cards and packaged dinners before Christmas.
