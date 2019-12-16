Police arrest 3 in attempted robbery that led to gunfire outside restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested one man and two juveniles in connection with an attempted armed robbery that led to shots being fired in a restaurant parking lot near Tanger Outlet.
Juan Avila, 18, is charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Two juveniles, whose identities were not released because of their age, also face the same charges, an incident report states.
Police responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4900 block of Centre Pointe Drive. The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when he saw a person wearing a mask and hoodie approaching him from his side mirror. He said he put his vehicle in reverse and looked up to see another person pointing a gun in front of his vehicle and saw a third person. The other two were also wearing hoodies, he said.
As he was speeding off, he said he believed he was shot at approximately five times, the report states. Police say the front passenger tire was flat and there was a small dent on the rear driver side bumper.
The victim said the three then ran into nearby woods.
Police deployed a K-9 officer and found Avila bedded down in the woods near the area where the incident was reported, the report states. The K-9 continued the track and found the two juvenile suspects near the wood line, the report states.
A K-9 also found a firearm lying in the mud about 200 yards into the woods, the report states. An officer also reported finding a black ski mask and white tennis shoe during the search.
The victim was unable to positively identify the three because of their faces being covered by hoodies, but he told police they matched in clothing and size, the report states.
Police also reviewed surveillance camera footage outside the restaurant that showed a male in a hoodie hiding behind an electrical box close to the woods and a second person "almost hugging the wall of the backside of the building."
A judge set bond for Avila at $75,000 total for the attempted armed robbery and weapon charge, but denied bond on the attempted murder charge, jail records state.
Avila was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The two juvenile suspects were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, the report states.
