Police arrest 3 in attempted robbery that led to gunfire outside restaurant

Police responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4900 block of Centre Pointe Drive. The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when he saw a person wearing a mask and hoodie approaching him from his side mirror. He said he put his vehicle in reverse and looked up to see another person pointing a gun in front of his vehicle and saw a third person. The other two were also wearing hoodies, he said.