Police searching for burglars who stole $100K in cell phones from Summerville Best Buy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are searching for three men who broke into the Best Buy and stole approximately 100 cell phones early Monday morning.
An incident report states the theft happened at about 2:12 a.m. Monday at the Azalea Square Shopping Center. Police believe the men used crowbars to lift a storm door, then rolled under that door. They then forcefully opened the entry double doors, the report states.
Police say they arrived on the scene to find two cabinets open and iPhone boxes on the ground. They also say the thieves left two crowbars on the floor by the cabinets where they got the phones and two tote handles were left outside along with cigarette butts.
Surveillance video shows the men breaking into the store and taking items. One of the men was wearing black and gold Nike Foamposit sneakers and another wore white sneakers, the report states. The thieves were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered, police say.
“I just think it’s really crazy," shopper Dian Woods said. "Kids don’t have nothing to do anymore, they are going to grow up to take things.”
The store manager told police he believed a similar burglary happened at a Lexington County Best Buy location in which thieves used similar methods.
Best Buy did not respond to a request for comment.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.
