Police searching for burglars who stole $100K in cell phones from Summerville Best Buy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are searching for three men who broke into the Best Buy and stole approximately $100,000 worth of cell phones early Monday morning.
An incident report states the theft happened at about 2:12 a.m. Monday at the Azalea Square Shopping Center. Police believe the men used crowbars to lift a storm door, then rolled under that door. They then forcefully opened the entry double doors, the report states.
Police say they arrived on the scene to find two cabinets open and iPhone boxes on the ground. They also say the thieves left two crowbars on the floor by the display cabinets. Outside the store, police recovered two tote handles and cigarette butts, the report states.
Surveillance video shows the men breaking into the store and taking items. One of the men was wearing black and gold Nike Foamposit sneakers and another wore white sneakers, the report states. The thieves were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered, police say.
“I don’t know if they’re trying to give them away as gifts or something, but just trying to get money I guess," shopper George Howard said.
“That’s a whole year’s pay for some people you know,” shopper Dian Woods said. “That’s people’s livelihood you know.”
The store manager told police he believed a similar burglary happened at a Lexington County Best Buy location in which thieves used similar methods.
Summerville Police Sgt. Chris Hirsch said Tuesday it appears the burglary is similar to others and said police are continuing to investigate.
“It’s your choice you got the consequences, you’ll get caught cause statistically it don’t pay,” Woods said.
Best Buy did not respond to a request for comment.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463.
