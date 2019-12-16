Report: Boeing considers cutting production of troubled 737 Max

The plane was grounded after two deadly crashes

Report: Boeing considers cutting production of troubled 737 Max
Boeing said it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service. (Source: Boeing, CNN)
December 16, 2019 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:32 AM

SEATTLE (AP) - A published report says Boeing may cut production of the grounded 737 Max jet after being told that its timetable for a return to the skies was unrealistic.

The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing’s board would consider the moves at a meeting that began Sunday.

Boeing did not comment on the report immediately, but late Sunday reiterated its previous stance, saying that it will assess production based on when the plane returns to service.

The Max was grounded in March after two deadly crashes.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.