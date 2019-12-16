Report: Small child found outside in cold with no coat while Conway woman unconscious in home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman is facing charges after police said they found her unconscious in a home over the weekend while a small child was found outside in the cold without a coat on.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 33-year-old Erica Cabana-Serrano was booked early Monday morning on charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian and possession of a controlled substance.
She remained in jail as of 5:15 p.m. under a $12,000 bond.
A report from the Conway Police Department states police were called late Sunday night to a home in the 300 block of Heritage Road after a small child was found outside the residence with no coat on in the cold weather and unsupervised.
According to police, the child did not have any major injury and was brought into the house. Once inside, the suspect was found unconscious on the floor of her bedroom, the report states.
Police said the woman had a slow pulse and was having trouble breathing. Three doses of Narcan were administered and authorities saw plastic bag sticking out of her shirt as they were administering aid, the report states.
According to law enforcement, the bag contained three oval blue pills that were late identified as oxycodone.
“When EMS arrived they were able to revive the subject and it was determined that the individual had overdosed on narcotics,” the report states.
The woman was taken to Conway Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the report. Once cleared by medical staff, she was taken into custody.
Police said the child was turned over to a family member.
