Salvation Army Angel Tree program running short on toys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Days ahead of its scheduled distribution of toys, the Salvation Army of Charleston is asking for help to collect toys and clothes for needy children.
“All of our angels have been adopted out, but not all of our angels have been returned,” Salvation Army of Charleston Capt. Bethany Burns said.
If you have adopted an angel but haven’t returned it yet, please do so as soon as possible to the Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
“In order to make sure that every child receives the joy of Christmas, we have been using our extra toy donations to fill their wish list, but that is causing us to run critically short overall,” Burns said.
The Salvation Army is also in critical need of the following for its Angel Tree program:
- Toys and Clothes for Boys and Girls Aged 0-3 years
- Toys and Clothes for Boys and Girls Aged 6-10 years
If possible, please drop these items off by noon on Wednesday at Exhibit Hall C at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.
“Without the help of area businesses, such as the Medical University of South Carolina adopting 1,000 of our angels, and community volunteers, serving over 2,100 children this year would be an overwhelming task," Burns said. "However, the community comes together every year to help ensure that The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is successful. Seeing the absolute joy on the children’s faces is what makes this all worthwhile, so I hope the community will help us make this final push.”
The Angel Tree Distribution Day will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Exhibit Hall C.
Since 1906, The Salvation Army of Charleston, which serves the Tri-County area of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties, has provided a wide range of services to assist people experiencing personal crises or emergencies.
The Salvation Army of Charleston currently provides social services, including financial support, clothing, and furniture to those in need, disaster services, holiday assistance through its Angel Tree program, and a Family Store that provides affordable household items and clothing.
