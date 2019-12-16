Vote possible Monday on sweeping changes to Charleston County schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is expected to vote Monday on more sweeping changes to Lowcountry schools. However, those changes have come with a lot of backlash from parents, teachers and some Lowcountry lawmakers.
These changes were introduced in September, and since then, the board has voted on several changes. You can read more about what has been approved so far here.
On Monday afternoon, a vote is expected on changes to magnet schools, which are some of the highest caliber in the county and state. The district is looking at limiting admission to just students who live in the constituent area versus busing kids from around the county. The goal is to open up spots for kids in surrounding neighborhoods and hopefully diversify magnet schools.
Each of the following only needs one more vote before becoming official:
- Eliminate the partial magnet status of James B. Edwards Elementary, Zucker Middle School, and Mitchell Elementary; Make Haut Gap the advanced studies constituent magnet open to all eligible District 9 and Camp Road Middle students; Let Sullivan’s Island Elementary keep its partial magnet status: Still needs second vote to become official
- Change Buist Academy to a school for only third to eighth graders and revise the eligibility and selection process: Still needs second vote to become official
- Create a K-2 advanced academic program at Memminger: Still needs second vote to become official
Live5News will be keeping a close eye on this vote, especially after local lawmakers and about 100 parents met with the school board on Friday to ask school district leaders to slow down.
Those lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, said calls and emails from constituents, including parents and teachers who are confused and worried about recent proposals, prompted them to ask CCSD officials for a meeting to figure out what is going on.
The lawmakers voted unanimously to formally ask the Charleston County School District to pump the brakes. School board chairman, Eric Mack, said the school board will bring up that request at the school board meeting on Monday afternoon.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in downtown Charleston.
