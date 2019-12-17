Berkeley Co. officials take systems offline after noticing suspicious activity

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County took all of its systems offline Tuesday after noticing some suspicious activity on its servers.
The move is a precautionary measure, according to officials, because of a recent increase in ransomware activity.
Security scans are being performed and systems will come back online as they’re cleared.
The county did not provide specifics as to the type of activity that was taking place on its servers or which systems were being impacted.
