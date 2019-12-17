Construction begins on second entrance, exit to Cane Bay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction just began on a long-awaited road project in Berkeley County to create another entrance and exit to Cane Bay Plantation.
Cane Bay holds seven neighborhoods, three schools, two churches and a YMCA. There is currently only one way to get in and one way out, which local lawmakers and the developers with Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development, say is not only a traffic issue, but a safety issue.
“It’ll be very exciting,” Vice President of Construction, Martin Cherry, said. “Our residents will be able to have an additional way out of Cane Bay and way in, and fire and EMS has another way in and out.”
The Cane Bay area has exploded in growth over the last few years and more construction is underway. Just last week the Berkeley County School District approved an attendance cap for Cane Bay Elementary School and Cane Bay Middle School.
"We need to get those people some relief," Senator Paul Campbell said. He has been very involved in getting the project underway.
The second entrance and exit will connect Cane Bay Boulevard with Black Tom Road. The developers received a permit from Berkeley County to extend the road and expect the final permit from the South Carolina Department of Transportation to connect the two roads by the end of the week.
"Paul Campbell has been instrumental on getting this done along with supervisor Johnny Cribb and deputy supervisor Less Blankenship and Sylleste Davis," President of the development company, Ben Gramling, said. "A lot of good things are going on [with Cane Bay]."
The road is expected to be done in seven to nine months depending on weather. This means it could be done before next school year in 2020.
