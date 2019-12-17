I-26 WB exit ramp at milemarker 205 reopens after crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An exit ramp off I-26 has reopened following a crash.
The 205A exit ramp (University Boulevard) was shut down because of a crash that happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to Highway Patrol dispatchers, there were no injuries involved. Photos showed at least one car off the road in a heavily wooded area.
There was also a large law enforcement presence associated with the crash including several agencies at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
