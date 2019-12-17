I-26 WB exit ramp at milemarker 205 reopens after crash

The scene of the crash on the I-26 exit ramp.
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 17, 2019 at 4:46 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:36 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An exit ramp off I-26 has reopened following a crash.

The 205A exit ramp (University Boulevard) was shut down because of a crash that happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A crash at the I-26 WB off ramp at milemarker 205.
According to Highway Patrol dispatchers, there were no injuries involved. Photos showed at least one car off the road in a heavily wooded area.

There was also a large law enforcement presence associated with the crash including several agencies at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.

