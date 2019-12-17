Escort at MUSC for fallen Marion Co. deputy who died in on-duty crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The escort for a fallen Marion County deputy who died in an on-duty single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning is now at MUSC. The hospital in downtown Charleston traditionally performs autopsies on law enforcement officials who have died while on-duty.
The procession is scheduled to leave MUSC around 12 p.m.
The crash happened on Highway 76 shortly before 1 a.m., Marion County Sheriff Wallace said.
The fallen deputy, who was responding to a call for service, has been identified as PFC. Michael Shawn Latu, a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states. Latu’s career began as a 911 dispatch operator in 2012 before joining the sheriff’s office three years later.
“This morning you may have noticed a large police presence on campus," MUSC Public Safety officials said in a statement. "Deputy Latu with the Marion County Sheriff’s office was killed in an on-duty traffic accident early this morning. It is customary in law enforcement for officers, no matter the agency, to escort the fallen whenever they travel. Please keep his family and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.“
Latu was the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Deputy of the Year, as well as the 2018 Patrolman of the Year. He was described as “quiet with a genius level IQ” and the “workhorse of the department” who was always eager to help.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
