Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said he's considering making a change at quarterback this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Fewell said he'll decide Wednesday on whether to start rookie Will Grier or stick with the struggling Kyle Allen. Allen had three interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday resulting in Carolina's sixth straight loss. He has thrown 15 picks this season and turned it over seven times on fumbles. His 22 turnovers in 12 starts are more than Cam Newton has had in any of his nine seasons in Carolina.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum tied a career-high 26 points and Bryson Williams scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and UTEP beat North Carolina A&T 72-54. The Miners have won all seven of their contests to start the season. Fred Cleveland Jr.'s three-point play gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 26-24 with 5:03 before halftime. Williams hit 3-pointer before the Aggies regained the lead with a pair of free throws by Kameron Langley. Boum followed with a 3 to start a 10-1 run to close the half and UTEP cruised from there.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57. Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers who have won three of four. Donovan Clay's 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte. The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.
UNDATED (AP) — A pioneer in safety for race car drivers has died. Bill Simpson died Monday from complications from a stroke. He was 79. Simpson began as a race car driver but turned his attention to safety in the late 1960s. His innovations include helmets, seat belts, firesuits and many other items considered standard equipment today. He also is credited for developing the fire-retardant Nomex firesuit. Simpson was known to set himself on fire wearing the suit to prove its effectiveness.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Dimitrijevic had 23 points as Mercer defeated UNC Wilmington 72-63 on Monday night to halt a four-game skid. Dimitrijevic nailed 4 of 9 from deep and dished out five assists.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks had 17 points to lead five James Madison players in double figures as the Dukes easily defeated Charleston Southern 81-60 on Monday night. Deshon Parker added 13 points for the Dukes.